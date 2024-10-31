Dorian LPG: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) on Thursday reported earnings of $9.4 million in…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) on Thursday reported earnings of $9.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 35 cents per share.

The liquified petroleum gas shipping company posted revenue of $82.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $81.7 million.

