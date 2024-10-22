Denny’s: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Denny’s Corp. (DENN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $6.5 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Spartanburg, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $111.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $115.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

