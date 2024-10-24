Deckers: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $242.3…

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $242.3 million.

The Goleta, California-based company said it had profit of $1.59 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The maker of Ugg footwear posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

Deckers expects full-year earnings to be $5.15 to $5.25 per share, with revenue expected to be $4.8 billion.

