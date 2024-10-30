Dayforce: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dayforce Inc (DAY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $2 million. The Minneapolis-based company…

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The provider of human-resources software and services posted revenue of $440 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $428.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Dayforce said it expects revenue in the range of $452 million to $457 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.75 billion.

