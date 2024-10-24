Darling: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $16.9 million.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $16.9 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The producer of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bionutrients posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.