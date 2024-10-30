Daqo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $60.7 million in…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $60.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents.

The solar panel parts maker posted revenue of $198.5 million in the period.

