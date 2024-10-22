Danaher: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $818 million. The Washington-based…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $818 million.

The Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.71 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The industrial and medical device maker posted revenue of $5.8 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.59 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHR

