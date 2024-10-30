Dana: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — Dana Inc. (DAN) on Wednesday reported net income of $4 million in…

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — Dana Inc. (DAN) on Wednesday reported net income of $4 million in its third quarter.

The Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The automotive equipment supplier posted revenue of $2.48 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.