Curtiss-Wright: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $111.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $2.89. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.97 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.70 per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $798.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $758.3 million.

Curtiss-Wright expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.55 to $10.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.05 billion to $3.1 billion.

