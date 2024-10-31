Cullen/Frost: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $146.5 million.…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $146.5 million.

The San Antonio-based bank said it had earnings of $2.24 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.16 per share.

Cullen/Frost shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 43% in the last 12 months.

