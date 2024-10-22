CrossFirst: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $19.6 million.…

The bank, based in Leawood, Kansas, said it had earnings of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $134.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $67.1 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.4 million.

CrossFirst shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16, a climb of 55% in the last 12 months.

