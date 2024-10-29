The 17 Best Resorts for Cross-Country Skiing in the U.S.

For snow lovers who enjoy traversing longer trails outdoors rather than flying down steep mountains or trying to navigate glades,…

For snow lovers who enjoy traversing longer trails outdoors rather than flying down steep mountains or trying to navigate glades, cross-country skiing is a favorite pastime. While alpine or downhill skiing may be a more popular sport among the masses, cross-country skiing is a great way to get out and exercise in fresh air come wintertime.

In this sport, skiers shuffle and glide (classic cross-country skiing) or shift their weight from side to side diagonally (skate skiing) to move forward along groomed trails. These trails are often wide and flat but can include some hills. You can use your poles to engage your core and help propel you faster on the terrain as well. Not only is it excellent exercise, but cross-country skiing also allows you to take in your surroundings and admire nature’s beautiful forests, mountains and valleys.

Cross-country ski seasons across America typically begin in November or December and last through March or April, with select resorts able to stay open later when there are favorable snow and weather conditions. Keep in mind, trail availability and access greatly depend on snow accumulation and temperatures, so you’ll want to check each ski area’s website or call ahead before traveling. At many resorts, you can book private or group lessons and rent gear like boots, bindings, poles, skis and more. (Prices for lessons and rentals vary greatly by resort, but expect to pay around $50 to $150 for a private lesson, and about $15 to $50 to rent all the equipment you’ll need to ski for a day.) Some trails are free for skiers to access, while others generally charge between $20 and $50 for a day pass, with discounts often available for kids, students and seniors.

To help you determine the best option for a winter getaway, U.S. News compiled this list of the top cross-country skiing spots across America.

Lone Mountain Ranch: Big Sky, Montana

Lone Mountain Ranch is home to more than 50 miles (85 kilometers) of cross-country skiing terrain and often lauded as one of North America’s top options for Nordic skiing. There are trails for skiers of all skill levels, from beginners to expert athletes, and travelers can expect scenery like aspen and pine trees framed by craggy mountains. Recent visitors called the landscape idyllic and the trails expertly groomed. Day passes, season passes and equipment rentals are available.

Other winter excursions at Lone Mountain Ranch include snowshoeing, dog-sledding, winter fly-fishing, ice climbing and guided tours of Yellowstone National Park. The property even has friendly pygmy goats.

Where to stay: Complete your stay by booking one of the charming log cabins at Lone Mountain Ranch: All include impressive views of the surrounding wilderness. The ranch also features an on-site farm-to-table restaurant, a small bar with outdoor fire pits and sleigh ride dinners.

Tamarack Cross-Country Ski Center: Mammoth Lakes, California

Visiting the Mammoth Lakes Basin is one of the top things to do in California for good reason. It offers around 20 miles (30 kilometers) of groomed Nordic trails in the secluded Inyo National Forest. At the Tamarack Cross-Country Ski Center, located at Tamarack Lodge, visitors can take lessons, rent equipment or join a guided tour. Get a single-day, multiday or season cross-country trail pass, and check out the free Public Access Trail. The area is also popular for snowshoeing, with full moon and sunset tours available.

Where to stay: You can stay overnight by the lake in rustic Tamarack Lodge or one of the charming mountain cabins, and enjoy fine dining at the Lakefront Restaurant with picturesque views of Twin Lakes.

Methow Trails: Winthrop, Washington

Methow Trails touts itself as the largest cross-country ski area in North America. This cross-country skier’s paradise features more than 120 miles (190 kilometers) of trails across the state of Washington. The numerous trails are spread across four main ski areas: Mazama, Winthrop, Sun Mountain and Cub Creek. All of the ski areas are connected by the Methow Community Trail. What’s more, people with limited mobility can access these trails for adaptive Nordic skiing. The resort has adult sit skis that visitors can use. With notice, a volunteer can assist and guide skiers along the terrain.

Cross-country skiers can expect picturesque landscapes, a peaceful atmosphere and well-groomed terrain at Methow Trails. In fact, previous travelers have gone so far as to describe this as “cross-country heaven,” citing the extensive trail system and incredible views as highlights. Day passes and annual passes are available online, on-site at the ticket office and from a few local vendors. In addition to cross-country skiing, visitors can try fat biking and snowshoeing, among other activities. You’ll find Methow Trails about 190 miles northeast of Seattle.

Where to stay: When it comes to dining and lodging, the Methow Valley towns of Winthrop, Twisp and Mazama are home to several restaurants, inns, bed-and-breakfast accommodations and motels, including the Methow River Lodge & Cabins.

Devil’s Thumb Ranch Resort & Spa: Tabernash, Colorado

Spread across more than 6,500 acres of Rocky Mountain wilderness and offering about 75 miles (120 kilometers) of cross-country skiing trails, Devil’s Thumb Ranch Resort is one of the most popular options in the West. The resort is located roughly 75 miles northwest of Denver, and skiers can expect a variety of scenic trails that snake through forests and by creeks. Cross-country skiing trails are classified as easy, moderate and expert, plus there’s a kids loop for young skiers to practice and get their bearings.

Lessons are available for beginners and skiers who may just want to refine the basics. Day passes for access to the Nordic Trail and equipment rentals can be purchased on-site on a walk-in basis, but lessons need to be reserved in advance. In addition to cross-country skiing, travelers can stay at the resort to take advantage of everything it has to offer. Other activity options include snowshoeing, downhill skiing, fat tire biking, ice skating, sleigh rides and skijoring (a snow sport where your dog pulls you on skis).

Where to stay: Accommodations at the resort include cabins, cottages and lodge rooms; there are several on-site eateries.

Trapp Family Lodge: Stowe, Vermont

An excellent family-friendly option with plenty of terrain for skiers of varying levels, the Trapp Family Lodge aims to bring “a little bit of Austria” to the United States. This spot in Stowe is one of the best things to do in Vermont, offering 40 miles (around 65 kilometers) of groomed cross-country trails and 25 miles of backcountry trails spread across 2,500 acres. Stop at the quaint Slayton Pasture House — a 6-mile round-trip journey from the lodge — for lunch and to warm up by the fire. Visitors can purchase day passes or season passes, with lessons and ski rentals on offer here too.

If you need a day of recovery after skiing, try one of the Trapp Family Lodge’s more relaxed on-site activities. Soak up the scenery on a winter sleigh ride, unwind with a massage, try some new brews at the Bierhall (a guest favorite) or visit the Wine Cellar to sample wines from around the world.

Where to stay: Accommodation options at the Trapp Family Lodge range from hotel rooms and suites to guesthouse chalets and villas. There are a few restaurants on-site for when you get hungry.

Bretton Woods Nordic Center: Bretton Woods, New Hampshire

Bretton Woods Nordic Center boasts 1,770 acres for skiing and 60-plus miles (100 kilometers) of trails set at the base of Mount Washington in northern New Hampshire. Most of the area’s Nordic trails weave through White Mountain National Forest, offering beautiful views of towering snow-covered trees and rolling mountains. Trails are marked by how challenging they are: easiest, more difficult or most difficult. For those wanting to learn how to cross-country ski, Bretton Woods Nordic Center offers private and small group lessons with no more than six participants. Equipment rentals are available on-site as well.

The cross-country skiing trails are typically open from mid-November to mid-March. Day passes and season passes are available. The resort also offers a spa and other winter activities, such as tubing and snowshoeing.

Where to stay: There are several nearby lodging options, including the Omni Mount Washington Resort — perfect for a romantic getaway in New Hampshire — and various vacation rentals.

Aspen Snowmass Nordic Trail System: Snowmass Village, Colorado

Considered one of the best ski resorts in the U.S. for alpine skiing, Aspen Snowmass is also an excellent option for winter sports enthusiasts who enjoy cross-country skiing. The resort provides 60-plus miles (more than 95 kilometers) of Nordic skiing. Glide across the groomed trails while admiring the mountain and forest scenery. Skiers can choose from a few different cross-country ski areas, including Aspen, Snowmass Village and Basalt. There are beginner, intermediate and advanced trails available.

The Aspen Cross Country Center welcomes bookings for private lessons, group lessons and cross-country ski tours. You can rent equipment here too. Another bonus about this cross-country trail system? The terrain is free to access: If you have your own equipment, you can bring it and get to skiing. Past visitors said the staff was friendly and the trails were well groomed. Other popular activities you may want to try when you’re not skiing or enjoying Aspen‘s après-ski scene include riding the alpine coaster, snow tubing and snowshoeing.

Where to stay: Aspen Snowmass is the perfect spot for a ski vacation thanks to the abundance of top hotels, such as The St. Regis Aspen Resort. There are also condo rentals available, as well as ample dining options and numerous activities nearby.

Maplelag Resort: Callaway, Minnesota

Maplelag Resort — a hidden gem that exudes Minnesota charm, according to previous travelers — is a family-owned cross-country ski resort. The resort offers nearly 45 miles (70 kilometers) of cross-country skiing trails that wind through the wilderness and around several lakes in the region, including Little Sugarbush Lake, Island Lake, Bullhead Lake and Twin Lakes. You’ll find this resort in northwestern Minnesota, about 225 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Where to stay: Accommodation options include guest lodges and historic railroad cabooses, all of which come equipped with kitchens or kitchenettes and private bathrooms. There are no dining options available on-site, and the nearest restaurants are 10-plus miles away, so plan accordingly.

White Grass Ski Touring Center: Davis, West Virginia

This cross-country ski area in eastern West Virginia features 30-plus miles (50 kilometers) of regularly groomed trails ripe for exploration. The ski school offers instruction for novice and advanced skiers. Visitors can rent equipment and purchase a daily pass or season pass, depending on how frequently they’ll be skiing here. Snowshoeing opportunities across the land abound as well. After working up an appetite during a packed day of cross-country skiing, head to the White Grass Café for hearty soups, sandwiches, fresh pastries and more.

Where to stay: While there are no lodging options on-site, visitors to the White Grass Ski Touring Center can stay at a nearby vacation rental, lodge or resort, such as romantic Golden Anchor Cabins.

Carter’s XC Ski Center: Bethel, Maine

Carter’s XC Ski Center is a family-run ski spot in western Maine, about 70 miles north of Portland. With more than 30 miles (55 kilometers) of trails that take cross-country skiers through wooded glens, along rivers and across mountains, this destination is an excellent pick for a New England ski retreat. Visitors can expect spectacular views of the Mahoosuc and Presidential mountain ranges, among other natural wonders.

Day passes and season passes are available on-site or online, and experienced instructors offer lessons here. Reservations are not required for cross-country ski or snowshoe rentals, but visitors are encouraged to book in advance for fat tire bikes, skate skis and pulk sleds. Recent travelers praised the well-groomed trails and friendly staff and instructors.

Where to stay: To make the most of your ski trip, stay on-site at one of the cabins, which includes trail passes. For a luxury escape, book a room at the nearby Grand Summit Hotel located at the Sunday River Resort.

Mount Bachelor Nordic Center: Bend, Oregon

One of the perks of skiing at Mount Bachelor is that the area offers one of the longest Nordic seasons in North America. Trails are typically open from late November to April — and even extend into June when weather conditions are favorable. The cross-country terrain at Mount Bachelor (in central Oregon) stretches across around 35 miles (56 kilometers) of groomed trails. Backdrops include beautiful pine trees and snow-covered mountains.

There’s a retail store on-site, and lessons and rentals make it convenient for beginners to borrow equipment and learn the sport. As far as other things to do, downhill skiing, snowshoeing and dog-sledding are all popular activities at this resort.

Where to stay: When it comes to accommodations, there are plenty of nearby swanky condos, cozy cabins and other types of vacation rentals for groups big and small. But note that you’ll need to drive or take a shuttle to get to the trails. You’ll also find a number of hotels, including the Worldmark Bend – Seventh Mountain Resort that is about 15 miles away.

Sun Valley Nordic & Snowshoe Center: Sun Valley, Idaho

Sun Valley Resort is synonymous with epic winters, offering about 175 inches of annual snow on average and plenty of bluebird days (blue skies, great conditions and light wind). Those excellent conditions translate to packed snow across the Sun Valley Nordic & Snowshoe Center’s cross-country skiable terrain. The area features around 25 miles (40 kilometers) of trails that take cross-country skiers through valleys and provide panoramic mountain views. Trails are groomed daily to ensure an excellent experience for visitors. Skiers can choose to book a day or season pass. Rentals and lessons are available for a fee as well.

In case you want to try a few different activities on your vacation in Sun Valley, the resort area also offers world-class downhill skiing and snowboarding, plus ice skating, sleigh rides and snowshoeing. You’ll find the resort in central Idaho, about 155 miles east of Boise.

Where to stay: After a day of fun adventures, there are plenty of lodges and lounges to visit for a bite to eat and a drink. Sun Valley is also home to a variety of vacation rentals, a cozy inn and the Sun Valley Lodge, for those who plan to stay a few days.

Bear Valley Adventure Company: Bear Valley, California

The cross-country ski offerings at Bear Valley include more than 40 miles (65 kilometers) of trails across 3,000 acres of land. This ski area is located in eastern California, about 70 miles south of Lake Tahoe and 125 miles east of Sacramento. In addition to incredible mountain scenery and groomed trails, Bear Valley offers a few warming huts along the trail system so you can pop in if you get a bit chilly. Plus, there’s a trailside cafe and a groomed downhill practice area.

Day passes and season passes are available to access the trails, and visitors can also book ski school, group and private lessons. You can rent equipment like skis, boots and poles here as well. Recent patrons said that the trail system is so extensive that you’ll rarely encounter crowds. Sledding, snow tubing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling are a few other activities you can enjoy here.

Where to stay: For easy access to the trails, stay at the rustic Bear Valley Lodge in the historic village of Bear Valley, or a nearby vacation home or condo rental.

YMCA of the Rockies — Snow Mountain Ranch: Granby, Colorado

With more than 50 miles (85 kilometers) of groomed cross-country skiing trails on 5,100 acres, Snow Mountain Ranch at YMCA of the Rockies is a perennial favorite for many. The trail network takes skiers around mountains, through wooded forests and along creeks, and there’s a chance you might see wildlife like elk and moose. (If you do, use caution and give the animals plenty of space.)

Travelers appreciate the miles of scenic trails and say the rates are reasonable. Skiers can purchase single-day or multiday passes or an annual membership. You can also rent gear here if you need it. You’ll find this ski area about 90 miles west of Boulder.

Where to stay: Available accommodation options range from lodge rooms to cabins with cozy fireplaces. Overnight guests receive complimentary trail passes, as well as free ice skating and tubing. There are a few on-site dining options and eateries in nearby towns as well; you can also choose to stock up on groceries and use your kitchen to cook meals if you stay in a cabin.

Jackson Ski Touring Foundation: Jackson, New Hampshire

Jackson Ski Touring Foundation in northeastern New Hampshire aims to offer a variety of ski options, whether you favor relaxed gliding while admiring the winter landscape or more challenging skate skiing to get your heart pumping. Lessons for all ages and abilities are available. The ski area is home to more than 50 trails across 90-plus miles (150 kilometers) of expertly groomed terrain.

Visitors can enjoy a day of skiing through open fields, quiet woods with towering trees and mountain descents, all while taking in the snowy vistas. Many say the conditions and the guides here are top-notch. Skiers can buy single-day, multiday and season passes here; equipment rentals are available on-site as well.

Where to stay: As far as where to stay, there are several quaint inns, resorts and vacation rental options in and near the town of Jackson, including the Christmas Farm Inn & Spa, the Inn at Jackson and the Inn at Thorn Hill & Spa.

Cascade Welcome Center: Lake Placid, New York

With around 12 miles (20 kilometers) of wide trails, the Adirondack Mountain Club’s Cascade Welcome Center in Lake Placid is not the largest on this list, but its beautiful vistas, consistent conditions and friendly staff members make it popular with East Coast skiers looking for a getaway. Trails at this Adirondacks destination are classified as easy and moderate, perfect for first-time and intermediate skiers.

Daily and season passes are available, as well as rental equipment. The Cascade Welcome Center is also home to a ski shop and a restaurant, though more dining and drinking options are located in central Lake Placid, which sits about 5 miles northwest.

Where to stay: Accommodations include lodges, cabins, camping, vacation rentals, or nearby hotels and resorts at Lake Placid.

Kincaid Park: Anchorage, Alaska

This sprawling area encompasses nearly 1,400 acres with 37 miles (60 kilometers) of groomed terrain for skiers of all levels. Kincaid Park is conveniently located about 10 miles southwest of central Anchorage, which means it’s easy for visitors and locals alike to access. There are numerous entry points to the trails, and the park regularly hosts national cross-country skiing events and local races. When the sun goes down, there are about 12 miles (20 kilometers) of trails equipped with lights for night skiing.

Trails here are free to access, and complimentary parking is available on-site. There are no on-site rentals, but several downtown Anchorage outfitters offer rental options for cross-country skiing gear. Meanwhile, Anchorage Parks and Recreation and the Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage both offer lessons. Other things you may want to check out while visiting Anchorage include the city’s museums and dining scene.

Where to stay: If you need a place to stay, there are ample Anchorage hotels and vacation rentals to book, including The Lakefront Anchorage, Hilton Garden Inn Anchorage and Residence Inn Anchorage Midtown.

