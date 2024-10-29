Crocs: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $199.8 million. The…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $199.8 million.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $3.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.60 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.13 per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

Crocs expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.82 to $12.90 per share.

