Coursera: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Coursera Inc (COUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.7…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Coursera Inc (COUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The online learning platform posted revenue of $176.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Coursera said it expects revenue in the range of $174 million to $178 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $690 million to $694 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COUR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.