CoStar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $53 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The commercial real estate information and marketing provider posted revenue of $692.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $696.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, CoStar expects its per-share earnings to range from 21 cents to 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $693 million to $703 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

CoStar expects full-year earnings in the range of 67 cents to 69 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.73 billion.

