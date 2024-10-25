Corus: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF) on Friday reported a loss of $18.7 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF) on Friday reported a loss of $18.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The media company posted revenue of $196.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $567.9 million, or $2.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $933.8 million.

