Core Laboratories: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $11.7 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $11.7 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $134.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Core Laboratories said it expects revenue in the range of $128.5 million to $135.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.