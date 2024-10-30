Corcept: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $46.7 million.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $182.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $172.1 million.

Corcept expects full-year revenue in the range of $675 million to $700 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CORT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CORT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.