Controladora Vuela: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA FE, Mexico (AP) — SANTA FE, Mexico (AP) — Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB. de CV (VLRS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $37 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Fe, Mexico-based company said it had net income of 32 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The operator of low-cost airline Volaris posted revenue of $813 million in the period.

