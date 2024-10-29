Container Store: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $4.85 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.23 per share.

The storage products retailer posted revenue of $196.6 million in the period.

