ConocoPhillips: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $2.06 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.76. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.78 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $13.6 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.46 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COP

