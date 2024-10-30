Confluent: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Confluent Inc. (CFLT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $74.1…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Confluent Inc. (CFLT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $74.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The data infrastructure software maker posted revenue of $250.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $244 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Confluent expects its per-share earnings to be 5 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 25 cents per share.

Confluent shares have decreased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $23.07, a fall of 16% in the last 12 months.

