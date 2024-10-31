Concentra: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. (CON) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of…

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. (CON) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $44.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 37 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The provider of occupational health services posted revenue of $489.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $491.5 million.

Concentra expects full-year revenue of $1.9 billion.

