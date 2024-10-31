Comtech: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Thursday reported a loss of $90.8 million…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Thursday reported a loss of $90.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $3.48 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The communications company posted revenue of $126.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $128.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $100 million, or $4.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $540.4 million.

