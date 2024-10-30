Comstock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.9 million…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Frisco, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 17 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $304.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $317.3 million.

