Commvault: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $15.6 million.

The Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $233.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Commvault said it expects revenue in the range of $243 million to $247 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $952 million to $957 million.

