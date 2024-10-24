Community West Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Community West Bancshares (CWBC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.4 million.…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Community West Bancshares (CWBC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fresno, California-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The holding company for Central Valley Community Bank posted revenue of $46.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $31.3 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.2 million.

