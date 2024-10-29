Community Healthcare Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of…

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $14.6 million, or 55 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 52 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $1.7 million, or 4 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $29.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.1 million.

The company’s shares have dropped 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.75, a drop of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHCT

