Community Health Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $391 million in its third quarter.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $2.95 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The operator of accute care hospitals posted revenue of $3.09 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.08 billion.

Community Health Systems expects a full-year loss of 60 cents to 50 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $12.45 billion to $12.55 billion.

