Community Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $43.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dewitt, New York-based company said it had profit of 83 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $240.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $189.8 million.

Community Financial shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 42% in the last 12 months.

