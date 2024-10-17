Commercial Metals: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Thursday reported earnings of $103.9 million in…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Thursday reported earnings of $103.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products posted revenue of $2 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $485.5 million, or $4.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.93 billion.

