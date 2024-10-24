Comfort Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) on Thursday reported earnings of $146.2 million in its…

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $4.09.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIX

