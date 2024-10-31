Comcast: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $3.63 billion. The Philadelphia-based company…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $3.63 billion.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and investment costs, were $1.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $32.07 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMCSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMCSA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.