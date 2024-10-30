Columbus McKinnon: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The maker of materials handling products and systems posted revenue of $242.3 million in the period.

