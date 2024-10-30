Columbia Sportswear: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $90.2…

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had profit of $1.56 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The maker of outdoor gear posted revenue of $931.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $946.6 million.

Columbia Sportswear expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $4.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.31 billion to $3.38 billion.

