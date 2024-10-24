Columbia Banking: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $146.2…

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $146.2 million.

The Tacoma, Washington-based bank said it had earnings of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $765.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $496.4 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

