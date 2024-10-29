Colony Credit: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $12.7…

NEW YORK (AP) — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $12.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 21 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $59.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $20.7 million.

Colony Credit shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.25, a decline of nearly 5% in the last 12 months.

