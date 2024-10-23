Colony Bankcorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $5.6 million.…

Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $5.6 million.

The Fitzgerald, Georgia-based bank said it had earnings of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $44.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.6 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

Colony Bankcorp shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.30, a rise of 60% in the last 12 months.

