Cohu: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — POWAY, Calif. (AP) — Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.1 million in its third quarter.

The Poway, California-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 8 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The maker of semiconductor test equipment posted revenue of $95.3 million in the period.

