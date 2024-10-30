Cognizant: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $582…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $582 million.

On a per-share basis, the Teaneck, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.17. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm posted revenue of $5.04 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Cognizant said it expects revenue in the range of $5 billion to $5.1 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.63 to $4.67 per share, with revenue ranging from $19.7 billion to $19.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTSH

