Coca-Cola: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.85 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of $11.85 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.61 billion.

