Coca-Cola FEMSA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB (KOF) on Friday reported profit of $309.8 million in its third quarter.

The Mexico City-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share.

The bottling company posted revenue of $3.68 billion in the period.

