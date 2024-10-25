Live Radio
Coca-Cola FEMSA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2024, 12:17 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB (KOF) on Friday reported profit of $309.8 million in its third quarter.

The Mexico City-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share.

The bottling company posted revenue of $3.68 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KOF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

