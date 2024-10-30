Coca-Cola Consolidated: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $115.6 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $115.6 million in its third quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $13.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $18.81 per share.

The Coca-Cola bottler posted revenue of $1.77 billion in the period.

