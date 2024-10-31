CNO: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $9.3 million.

The Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.11 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $927.3 million.

