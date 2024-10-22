CN: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net…

MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $795.4 million.

The Montreal Quebec, Quebec-based company said it had net income of $1.26 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $3.01 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.06 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.