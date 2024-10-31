CMS Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $253…

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $253 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jackson, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 84 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

CMS Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.29 to $3.35 per share.

