CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 572¾ 573¾ 563½ 570½ —2¾ Mar 592¾ 593¾ 584¼ 590¼ —3¼ May 605 605¼ 595¾ 601½ —3¾ Jul 610½ 611¼ 601¼ 607 —4½ Sep 622 622¼ 613½ 618½ —4¾ Dec 637½ 637½ 628¾ 633¾ —5 Mar 645½ 648¼ 640¼ 644¼ —5 May 645 646¾ 645 646¾ —4½ Jul 634½ —5¼ Sep 641½ —5¼ Dec 652¾ —5¼ Mar 662½ —5¼ May 640¾ —5¼ Jul 603¼ —5¼ Est. sales 131,827. Wed.’s sales 124,456 Wed.’s open int 419,021, up 3,133 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 411½ 412¾ 409¼ 410¾ — ¾ Mar 425½ 428 423¼ 426 +½ May 433¾ 436½ 432 434½ +¾ Jul 438½ 441¼ 437 439¾ +1¼ Sep 435 436¾ 433½ 435¼ +½ Dec 440¾ 442½ 439¼ 440¾ +¼ Mar 451¼ 453¼ 450½ 451½ +¼ May 456¾ 459 456¼ 457½ +¼ Jul 461½ 462½ 460½ 461 Sep 449½ +1½ Dec 448¾ 450¼ 448 450¼ +1¾ Jul 467 +1¾ Dec 448¾ +2¾ Est. sales 310,690. Wed.’s sales 287,279 Wed.’s open int 1,687,844, up 4,516 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 391 403¾ 387¾ 394½ +3¾ Mar 391 402½ 387½ 394½ +4¼ May 391 400 391 394¾ +5¼ Jul 388½ 394½ 388½ 394½ +5¼ Sep 390¼ +5¼ Dec 392½ +5¼ Mar 391½ +5¼ May 397½ +5¼ Jul 386¼ +5¼ Sep 402 +5¼ Est. sales 662. Wed.’s sales 662 Wed.’s open int 4,138, up 57 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 977½ 985½ 975½ 982½ +6 Jan 991¼ 999¼ 988¼ 994½ +3¼ Mar 1006 1013¾ 1002¼ 1009½ +4 May 1021¾ 1029½ 1018¼ 1026 +4¾ Jul 1033 1041½ 1030 1038¾ +5¾ Aug 1035¼ 1042½ 1031¼ 1040¼ +6 Sep 1027¼ 1033¾ 1024¼ 1032¼ +5½ Nov 1027½ 1034¾ 1024¾ 1033 +5¾ Jan 1036¾ 1045½ 1036½ 1044 +5½ Mar 1041¼ 1048¾ 1040¾ 1048 +5 May 1054¼ 1054½ 1053½ 1054½ +4½ Jul 1065¾ 1065¾ 1062¼ 1062¼ +4¼ Aug 1058½ +4¼ Sep 1046¼ +4 Nov 1049¾ 1050 1045 1047¾ +4 Jul 1067¾ +4 Nov 1054½ +4 Est. sales 319,485. Wed.’s sales 292,173 Wed.’s open int 819,840 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 43.87 45.44 43.60 45.14 +1.33 Jan 43.83 45.36 43.58 45.07 +1.26 Mar 43.96 45.38 43.71 45.15 +1.20 May 44.16 45.48 43.91 45.31 +1.17 Jul 44.30 45.60 44.07 45.44 +1.15 Aug 44.09 45.36 43.90 45.23 +1.11 Sep 43.85 45.05 43.72 44.93 +1.04 Oct 43.52 44.63 43.42 44.56 +.98 Dec 43.42 44.56 43.34 44.47 +.93 Jan 44.00 44.50 44.00 44.47 +.93 Mar 44.29 44.46 44.20 44.46 +.93 May 44.38 44.54 44.25 44.54 +.92 Jul 44.09 44.61 44.09 44.61 +.91 Aug 44.38 +.91 Sep 44.33 +.91 Oct 44.20 +.91 Dec 44.07 +.91 Jul 43.96 +.91 Oct 43.95 +.91 Dec 43.69 +.91 Est. sales 160,945. Wed.’s sales 153,088 Wed.’s open int 534,343, up 5,012 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 301.50 302.70 298.90 299.50 —2.10 Jan 302.70 304.00 300.70 301.30 —1.60 Mar 305.50 306.60 303.20 304.00 —1.50 May 309.50 310.20 307.10 308.00 —1.40 Jul 314.60 314.60 311.40 312.40 —1.20 Aug 314.90 315.50 312.30 313.40 —1.10 Sep 315.30 315.70 312.70 313.80 —1.00 Oct 314.50 314.80 312.00 313.30 —.90 Dec 317.10 317.20 314.50 315.90 —.60 Jan 318.10 318.10 316.00 317.20 —.10 Mar 319.00 319.00 316.00 317.50 May 319.20 319.60 317.50 318.50 +.20 Jul 323.20 323.20 320.30 320.30 +.20 Aug 322.90 322.90 319.70 319.70 +.10 Sep 317.00 317.90 317.00 317.90 +.10 Oct 315.00 +.10 Dec 316.70 +.10 Jul 326.10 +.10 Oct 326.10 +.10 Dec 329.60 +.10 Est. sales 149,722. Wed.’s sales 141,289 Wed.’s open int 592,544, up 1,215

