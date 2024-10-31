CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|572¾
|573¾
|563½
|570½
|—2¾
|Mar
|592¾
|593¾
|584¼
|590¼
|—3¼
|May
|605
|605¼
|595¾
|601½
|—3¾
|Jul
|610½
|611¼
|601¼
|607
|—4½
|Sep
|622
|622¼
|613½
|618½
|—4¾
|Dec
|637½
|637½
|628¾
|633¾
|—5
|Mar
|645½
|648¼
|640¼
|644¼
|—5
|May
|645
|646¾
|645
|646¾
|—4½
|Jul
|634½
|—5¼
|Sep
|641½
|—5¼
|Dec
|652¾
|—5¼
|Mar
|662½
|—5¼
|May
|640¾
|—5¼
|Jul
|603¼
|—5¼
|Est. sales 131,827.
|Wed.’s sales 124,456
|Wed.’s open int 419,021,
|up 3,133
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|411½
|412¾
|409¼
|410¾
|—
|¾
|Mar
|425½
|428
|423¼
|426
|+½
|May
|433¾
|436½
|432
|434½
|+¾
|Jul
|438½
|441¼
|437
|439¾
|+1¼
|Sep
|435
|436¾
|433½
|435¼
|+½
|Dec
|440¾
|442½
|439¼
|440¾
|+¼
|Mar
|451¼
|453¼
|450½
|451½
|+¼
|May
|456¾
|459
|456¼
|457½
|+¼
|Jul
|461½
|462½
|460½
|461
|Sep
|449½
|+1½
|Dec
|448¾
|450¼
|448
|450¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|467
|+1¾
|Dec
|448¾
|+2¾
|Est. sales 310,690.
|Wed.’s sales 287,279
|Wed.’s open int 1,687,844,
|up 4,516
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|391
|403¾
|387¾
|394½
|+3¾
|Mar
|391
|402½
|387½
|394½
|+4¼
|May
|391
|400
|391
|394¾
|+5¼
|Jul
|388½
|394½
|388½
|394½
|+5¼
|Sep
|390¼
|+5¼
|Dec
|392½
|+5¼
|Mar
|391½
|+5¼
|May
|397½
|+5¼
|Jul
|386¼
|+5¼
|Sep
|402
|+5¼
|Est. sales 662.
|Wed.’s sales 662
|Wed.’s open int 4,138,
|up 57
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|977½
|985½
|975½
|982½
|+6
|Jan
|991¼
|999¼
|988¼
|994½
|+3¼
|Mar
|1006
|1013¾
|1002¼
|1009½
|+4
|May
|1021¾
|1029½
|1018¼
|1026
|+4¾
|Jul
|1033
|1041½
|1030
|1038¾
|+5¾
|Aug
|1035¼
|1042½
|1031¼
|1040¼
|+6
|Sep
|1027¼
|1033¾
|1024¼
|1032¼
|+5½
|Nov
|1027½
|1034¾
|1024¾
|1033
|+5¾
|Jan
|1036¾
|1045½
|1036½
|1044
|+5½
|Mar
|1041¼
|1048¾
|1040¾
|1048
|+5
|May
|1054¼
|1054½
|1053½
|1054½
|+4½
|Jul
|1065¾
|1065¾
|1062¼
|1062¼
|+4¼
|Aug
|1058½
|+4¼
|Sep
|1046¼
|+4
|Nov
|1049¾
|1050
|1045
|1047¾
|+4
|Jul
|1067¾
|+4
|Nov
|1054½
|+4
|Est. sales 319,485.
|Wed.’s sales 292,173
|Wed.’s open int 819,840
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|43.87
|45.44
|43.60
|45.14
|+1.33
|Jan
|43.83
|45.36
|43.58
|45.07
|+1.26
|Mar
|43.96
|45.38
|43.71
|45.15
|+1.20
|May
|44.16
|45.48
|43.91
|45.31
|+1.17
|Jul
|44.30
|45.60
|44.07
|45.44
|+1.15
|Aug
|44.09
|45.36
|43.90
|45.23
|+1.11
|Sep
|43.85
|45.05
|43.72
|44.93
|+1.04
|Oct
|43.52
|44.63
|43.42
|44.56
|+.98
|Dec
|43.42
|44.56
|43.34
|44.47
|+.93
|Jan
|44.00
|44.50
|44.00
|44.47
|+.93
|Mar
|44.29
|44.46
|44.20
|44.46
|+.93
|May
|44.38
|44.54
|44.25
|44.54
|+.92
|Jul
|44.09
|44.61
|44.09
|44.61
|+.91
|Aug
|44.38
|+.91
|Sep
|44.33
|+.91
|Oct
|44.20
|+.91
|Dec
|44.07
|+.91
|Jul
|43.96
|+.91
|Oct
|43.95
|+.91
|Dec
|43.69
|+.91
|Est. sales 160,945.
|Wed.’s sales 153,088
|Wed.’s open int 534,343,
|up 5,012
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|301.50
|302.70
|298.90
|299.50
|—2.10
|Jan
|302.70
|304.00
|300.70
|301.30
|—1.60
|Mar
|305.50
|306.60
|303.20
|304.00
|—1.50
|May
|309.50
|310.20
|307.10
|308.00
|—1.40
|Jul
|314.60
|314.60
|311.40
|312.40
|—1.20
|Aug
|314.90
|315.50
|312.30
|313.40
|—1.10
|Sep
|315.30
|315.70
|312.70
|313.80
|—1.00
|Oct
|314.50
|314.80
|312.00
|313.30
|—.90
|Dec
|317.10
|317.20
|314.50
|315.90
|—.60
|Jan
|318.10
|318.10
|316.00
|317.20
|—.10
|Mar
|319.00
|319.00
|316.00
|317.50
|May
|319.20
|319.60
|317.50
|318.50
|+.20
|Jul
|323.20
|323.20
|320.30
|320.30
|+.20
|Aug
|322.90
|322.90
|319.70
|319.70
|+.10
|Sep
|317.00
|317.90
|317.00
|317.90
|+.10
|Oct
|315.00
|+.10
|Dec
|316.70
|+.10
|Jul
|326.10
|+.10
|Oct
|326.10
|+.10
|Dec
|329.60
|+.10
|Est. sales 149,722.
|Wed.’s sales 141,289
|Wed.’s open int 592,544,
|up 1,215
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.