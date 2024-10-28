CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|564¼
|571½
|557¾
|558¾
|—10¼
|Mar
|584
|591½
|578¾
|579½
|—9¾
|May
|595
|602½
|590¼
|591
|—9
|Jul
|602¾
|607¾
|596¾
|597¾
|—8
|Sep
|611
|618
|608¼
|609
|—7¼
|Dec
|625
|632
|623¼
|624
|—6¼
|Mar
|634¾
|638
|633½
|634½
|—5
|May
|636¼
|—4½
|Jul
|624¾
|—4½
|Sep
|631¾
|—4½
|Dec
|643
|—4½
|Mar
|652¾
|—4½
|May
|631
|—4½
|Jul
|593½
|—4½
|Est. sales 129,178.
|Fri.’s sales 96,563
|Fri.’s open int 410,137,
|up 5,178
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|413¼
|414¾
|410
|410¾
|—4½
|Mar
|427½
|428½
|424¼
|424¾
|—4¾
|May
|435½
|436½
|432¾
|433¼
|—4
|Jul
|439¼
|441
|437¼
|437¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|433½
|435¼
|432
|433¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|438¾
|440¾
|437½
|439½
|—1¼
|Mar
|450¾
|451
|449½
|450¼
|—1½
|May
|456
|457½
|456
|456½
|—1½
|Jul
|459¾
|460¼
|459¾
|460¼
|—1½
|Sep
|448½
|—
|½
|Dec
|449
|449¾
|447¼
|448¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|465½
|—
|½
|Dec
|446¾
|—
|½
|Est. sales 486,153.
|Fri.’s sales 399,517
|Fri.’s open int 1,668,456,
|up 2,017
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|378
|383
|374¾
|379¾
|—
|½
|Mar
|373½
|380½
|372¾
|378¾
|+¼
|May
|375¾
|378
|375¾
|378
|+¼
|Jul
|378¼
|+¼
|Sep
|374
|+¼
|Dec
|376¼
|+¼
|Mar
|375¼
|+¼
|May
|381¼
|+¼
|Jul
|370
|+¼
|Sep
|385¾
|+¼
|Est. sales 1,352.
|Fri.’s sales 285
|Fri.’s open int 3,948
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|984
|985½
|973½
|974
|—13¾
|Jan
|995¼
|995¼
|985½
|986
|—11½
|Mar
|1005
|1006¾
|997¼
|998¼
|—10¾
|May
|1021
|1021¾
|1012½
|1013¾
|—10¼
|Jul
|1032½
|1034
|1024¼
|1025½
|—10¼
|Aug
|1030
|1034¼
|1026
|1026¾
|—10¼
|Sep
|1024½
|1028
|1019¼
|1020
|—10¼
|Nov
|1028¾
|1030
|1020¾
|1021¾
|—11
|Jan
|1037½
|1040½
|1032¾
|1033
|—11¼
|Mar
|1040¼
|1040¼
|1038
|1038
|—11
|May
|1045¼
|—10¾
|Jul
|1055
|1055
|1053½
|1053½
|—11
|Aug
|1049¾
|—11
|Sep
|1041
|1041
|1038
|1038
|—11¼
|Nov
|1048¼
|1048¼
|1039½
|1039½
|—11¼
|Jul
|1059½
|—11¼
|Nov
|1043
|—9½
|Est. sales 400,310.
|Fri.’s sales 323,863
|Fri.’s open int 871,764
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|43.74
|43.75
|42.47
|42.69
|—1.46
|Jan
|43.45
|43.73
|42.54
|42.72
|—1.42
|Mar
|43.80
|43.82
|42.72
|42.89
|—1.34
|May
|43.96
|43.98
|42.95
|43.11
|—1.27
|Jul
|43.91
|43.96
|43.12
|43.28
|—1.19
|Aug
|43.68
|43.77
|42.96
|43.14
|—1.10
|Sep
|43.21
|43.50
|42.73
|42.95
|—1.00
|Oct
|42.84
|42.88
|42.44
|42.67
|—.92
|Dec
|43.01
|43.11
|42.38
|42.63
|—.91
|Jan
|42.68
|42.68
|42.64
|42.64
|—.91
|Mar
|42.69
|42.69
|42.61
|42.64
|—.93
|May
|42.68
|42.73
|42.64
|42.73
|—.92
|Jul
|42.83
|—.92
|Aug
|42.60
|—.92
|Sep
|42.55
|—.92
|Oct
|42.42
|—.92
|Dec
|42.29
|—.92
|Jul
|42.18
|—.92
|Oct
|42.17
|—.92
|Dec
|41.91
|—.92
|Est. sales 142,230.
|Fri.’s sales 116,081
|Fri.’s open int 534,764,
|up 4,500
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|305.80
|307.40
|302.70
|304.80
|—1.00
|Jan
|306.70
|307.70
|304.10
|305.00
|—1.60
|Mar
|308.70
|309.70
|306.50
|307.00
|—1.70
|May
|312.00
|313.00
|310.00
|310.40
|—1.50
|Jul
|315.60
|316.50
|314.00
|314.30
|—1.30
|Aug
|316.50
|317.30
|314.90
|315.20
|—1.20
|Sep
|317.20
|317.50
|315.00
|315.30
|—1.30
|Oct
|316.20
|316.80
|314.50
|314.80
|—1.20
|Dec
|318.90
|319.40
|317.10
|317.20
|—1.50
|Jan
|319.70
|319.70
|318.00
|318.00
|—1.40
|Mar
|318.20
|318.20
|318.20
|318.20
|—.90
|May
|319.00
|—.90
|Jul
|321.40
|321.40
|320.90
|320.90
|—.90
|Aug
|320.40
|—.90
|Sep
|318.60
|—.90
|Oct
|315.90
|—.90
|Dec
|319.70
|319.70
|317.60
|317.60
|—.90
|Jul
|327.00
|—.90
|Oct
|327.00
|—.90
|Dec
|330.50
|—.90
|Est. sales 208,372.
|Fri.’s sales 176,432
|Fri.’s open int 581,751,
|up 1,452
