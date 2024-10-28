CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 564¼ 571½ 557¾ 558¾ —10¼ Mar 584 591½ 578¾ 579½ —9¾ May 595 602½ 590¼ 591 —9 Jul 602¾ 607¾ 596¾ 597¾ —8 Sep 611 618 608¼ 609 —7¼ Dec 625 632 623¼ 624 —6¼ Mar 634¾ 638 633½ 634½ —5 May 636¼ —4½ Jul 624¾ —4½ Sep 631¾ —4½ Dec 643 —4½ Mar 652¾ —4½ May 631 —4½ Jul 593½ —4½ Est. sales 129,178. Fri.’s sales 96,563 Fri.’s open int 410,137, up 5,178 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 413¼ 414¾ 410 410¾ —4½ Mar 427½ 428½ 424¼ 424¾ —4¾ May 435½ 436½ 432¾ 433¼ —4 Jul 439¼ 441 437¼ 437¾ —3¾ Sep 433½ 435¼ 432 433¼ —2¼ Dec 438¾ 440¾ 437½ 439½ —1¼ Mar 450¾ 451 449½ 450¼ —1½ May 456 457½ 456 456½ —1½ Jul 459¾ 460¼ 459¾ 460¼ —1½ Sep 448½ — ½ Dec 449 449¾ 447¼ 448¾ — ½ Jul 465½ — ½ Dec 446¾ — ½ Est. sales 486,153. Fri.’s sales 399,517 Fri.’s open int 1,668,456, up 2,017 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 378 383 374¾ 379¾ — ½ Mar 373½ 380½ 372¾ 378¾ +¼ May 375¾ 378 375¾ 378 +¼ Jul 378¼ +¼ Sep 374 +¼ Dec 376¼ +¼ Mar 375¼ +¼ May 381¼ +¼ Jul 370 +¼ Sep 385¾ +¼ Est. sales 1,352. Fri.’s sales 285 Fri.’s open int 3,948 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 984 985½ 973½ 974 —13¾ Jan 995¼ 995¼ 985½ 986 —11½ Mar 1005 1006¾ 997¼ 998¼ —10¾ May 1021 1021¾ 1012½ 1013¾ —10¼ Jul 1032½ 1034 1024¼ 1025½ —10¼ Aug 1030 1034¼ 1026 1026¾ —10¼ Sep 1024½ 1028 1019¼ 1020 —10¼ Nov 1028¾ 1030 1020¾ 1021¾ —11 Jan 1037½ 1040½ 1032¾ 1033 —11¼ Mar 1040¼ 1040¼ 1038 1038 —11 May 1045¼ —10¾ Jul 1055 1055 1053½ 1053½ —11 Aug 1049¾ —11 Sep 1041 1041 1038 1038 —11¼ Nov 1048¼ 1048¼ 1039½ 1039½ —11¼ Jul 1059½ —11¼ Nov 1043 —9½ Est. sales 400,310. Fri.’s sales 323,863 Fri.’s open int 871,764 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 43.74 43.75 42.47 42.69 —1.46 Jan 43.45 43.73 42.54 42.72 —1.42 Mar 43.80 43.82 42.72 42.89 —1.34 May 43.96 43.98 42.95 43.11 —1.27 Jul 43.91 43.96 43.12 43.28 —1.19 Aug 43.68 43.77 42.96 43.14 —1.10 Sep 43.21 43.50 42.73 42.95 —1.00 Oct 42.84 42.88 42.44 42.67 —.92 Dec 43.01 43.11 42.38 42.63 —.91 Jan 42.68 42.68 42.64 42.64 —.91 Mar 42.69 42.69 42.61 42.64 —.93 May 42.68 42.73 42.64 42.73 —.92 Jul 42.83 —.92 Aug 42.60 —.92 Sep 42.55 —.92 Oct 42.42 —.92 Dec 42.29 —.92 Jul 42.18 —.92 Oct 42.17 —.92 Dec 41.91 —.92 Est. sales 142,230. Fri.’s sales 116,081 Fri.’s open int 534,764, up 4,500 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 305.80 307.40 302.70 304.80 —1.00 Jan 306.70 307.70 304.10 305.00 —1.60 Mar 308.70 309.70 306.50 307.00 —1.70 May 312.00 313.00 310.00 310.40 —1.50 Jul 315.60 316.50 314.00 314.30 —1.30 Aug 316.50 317.30 314.90 315.20 —1.20 Sep 317.20 317.50 315.00 315.30 —1.30 Oct 316.20 316.80 314.50 314.80 —1.20 Dec 318.90 319.40 317.10 317.20 —1.50 Jan 319.70 319.70 318.00 318.00 —1.40 Mar 318.20 318.20 318.20 318.20 —.90 May 319.00 —.90 Jul 321.40 321.40 320.90 320.90 —.90 Aug 320.40 —.90 Sep 318.60 —.90 Oct 315.90 —.90 Dec 319.70 319.70 317.60 317.60 —.90 Jul 327.00 —.90 Oct 327.00 —.90 Dec 330.50 —.90 Est. sales 208,372. Fri.’s sales 176,432 Fri.’s open int 581,751, up 1,452

