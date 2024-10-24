Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Close

Close

The Associated Press

October 24, 2024, 4:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 579 584¼ 575 581½ +3
Mar 599¼ 603½ 594¼ 600¾ +2½
May 607¾ 613¼ 604 610½ +2¼
Jul 615 618¼ 609½ 615¼ +1¼
Sep 623¾ 627¼ 618½ 624¼
Dec 637¼ 640 631 637¼
Mar 647¼ 647¼ 642¾ 645¾
May 646¼ ¼
Jul 634¾ ¼
Sep 641¾ ¼
Dec 653 ¼
Mar 662¾ ¼
May 641 ¼
Jul 603½ ¼
Est. sales 98,356. Wed.’s sales 83,569
Wed.’s open int 406,629
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 418¾ 424 418¼ 421½ +2½
Mar 431¾ 436¾ 431¼ 435 +3
May 439½ 443½ 439 441¾ +2
Jul 443¼ 447¼ 443 445¼ +1½
Sep 435 439½ 435 438 +2½
Dec 441¼ 445¾ 441¼ 443½ +1¾
Mar 452½ 455½ 452 454¼ +2
May 458 461½ 457½ 460¼ +2
Jul 464¾ 465½ 463 464 +2
Sep 450¼ 451¼ 450 450
Dec 450½ 451½ 449¼ 450¼
Jul 467
Dec 448¼ +1¾
Est. sales 446,201. Wed.’s sales 421,538
Wed.’s open int 1,663,332, up 19,877
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 380 383¾ 373½ 376¾ —3¾
Mar 378 380½ 372¾ 375 —3
May 378 378 374½ 374½ —1¼
Jul 374¾ —1¼
Sep 370½ —1¼
Dec 372¾ —1¼
Mar 371¾ —1¼
May 377¾ —1¼
Jul 366½ —1¼
Sep 382¼ —1¼
Est. sales 299. Wed.’s sales 299
Wed.’s open int 3,991
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 997½ 1012¼ 994¼ 996¼ —1¼
Jan 1005 1018 1002½ 1005
Mar 1015½ 1028 1012¾ 1016
May 1031 1040 1026¼ 1030¼ +1¼
Jul 1045 1050¾ 1037¾ 1041¾ +1½
Aug 1045½ 1051½ 1038¾ 1042½ +1¼
Sep 1033¼ 1042¼ 1030¾ 1034¾
Nov 1035¼ 1045 1031¾ 1036¼
Jan 1049 1053¾ 1045 1048
Mar 1054¾ 1054¾ 1049 1052¼
May 1059¼
Jul 1071 1071 1064½ 1067½
Aug 1064
Sep 1052½ +1¾
Nov 1060 1060 1053¾ 1053¾ +1
Jul 1073¾ +1
Nov 1055½ +1
Est. sales 388,065. Wed.’s sales 352,463
Wed.’s open int 937,882
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 43.40 45.10 43.38 44.33 +.94
Jan 43.33 44.93 43.30 44.25 +.94
Mar 43.39 44.94 43.38 44.29 +.91
May 43.52 45.00 43.51 44.40 +.88
Jul 43.60 45.01 43.59 44.44 +.83
Aug 43.39 44.75 43.35 44.22 +.81
Sep 43.14 44.43 43.14 43.93 +.77
Oct 42.88 44.00 42.88 43.58 +.76
Dec 42.99 43.96 42.82 43.51 +.75
Jan 43.70 43.70 43.48 43.48 +.75
Mar 43.62 43.62 43.42 43.42 +.72
May 43.48 +.71
Jul 43.56 +.73
Aug 43.33 +.63
Sep 43.28 +.63
Oct 43.15 +.63
Dec 43.02 +.63
Jul 42.91 +.63
Oct 42.90 +.63
Dec 42.64 +.63
Est. sales 140,681. Wed.’s sales 135,578
Wed.’s open int 526,757
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 314.50 317.40 310.10 310.40 —4.60
Jan 313.30 316.20 309.90 310.20 —3.50
Mar 313.30 316.10 310.70 311.00 —2.40
May 315.00 318.00 312.90 313.50 —1.80
Jul 318.10 321.00 316.10 316.80 —1.60
Aug 318.80 321.40 316.60 317.50 —1.20
Sep 319.00 321.90 316.60 317.40 —1.00
Oct 318.30 320.40 315.90 316.90 —.80
Dec 320.00 322.60 318.20 319.60 —.40
Jan 321.60 322.00 320.40 320.40 —.20
Mar 321.30 321.30 318.50 320.30 —.10
May 321.00 —.30
Jul 322.90 —.30
Aug 322.40 —.40
Sep 320.20 —.40
Oct 317.30 —.40
Dec 319.00 —.40
Jul 328.40 —.40
Oct 328.40 —.40
Dec 331.90 —.40
Est. sales 156,734. Wed.’s sales 148,623
Wed.’s open int 575,472

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up