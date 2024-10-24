CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|579
|584¼
|575
|581½
|+3
|Mar
|599¼
|603½
|594¼
|600¾
|+2½
|May
|607¾
|613¼
|604
|610½
|+2¼
|Jul
|615
|618¼
|609½
|615¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|623¾
|627¼
|618½
|624¼
|+¾
|Dec
|637¼
|640
|631
|637¼
|+½
|Mar
|647¼
|647¼
|642¾
|645¾
|+¼
|May
|646¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|634¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|641¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|653
|—
|¼
|Mar
|662¾
|—
|¼
|May
|641
|—
|¼
|Jul
|603½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 98,356.
|Wed.’s sales 83,569
|Wed.’s open int 406,629
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|418¾
|424
|418¼
|421½
|+2½
|Mar
|431¾
|436¾
|431¼
|435
|+3
|May
|439½
|443½
|439
|441¾
|+2
|Jul
|443¼
|447¼
|443
|445¼
|+1½
|Sep
|435
|439½
|435
|438
|+2½
|Dec
|441¼
|445¾
|441¼
|443½
|+1¾
|Mar
|452½
|455½
|452
|454¼
|+2
|May
|458
|461½
|457½
|460¼
|+2
|Jul
|464¾
|465½
|463
|464
|+2
|Sep
|450¼
|451¼
|450
|450
|+¼
|Dec
|450½
|451½
|449¼
|450¼
|Jul
|467
|Dec
|448¼
|+1¾
|Est. sales 446,201.
|Wed.’s sales 421,538
|Wed.’s open int 1,663,332,
|up 19,877
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|380
|383¾
|373½
|376¾
|—3¾
|Mar
|378
|380½
|372¾
|375
|—3
|May
|378
|378
|374½
|374½
|—1¼
|Jul
|374¾
|—1¼
|Sep
|370½
|—1¼
|Dec
|372¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|371¾
|—1¼
|May
|377¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|366½
|—1¼
|Sep
|382¼
|—1¼
|Est. sales 299.
|Wed.’s sales 299
|Wed.’s open int 3,991
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|997½
|1012¼
|994¼
|996¼
|—1¼
|Jan
|1005
|1018
|1002½
|1005
|Mar
|1015½
|1028
|1012¾
|1016
|+¼
|May
|1031
|1040
|1026¼
|1030¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|1045
|1050¾
|1037¾
|1041¾
|+1½
|Aug
|1045½
|1051½
|1038¾
|1042½
|+1¼
|Sep
|1033¼
|1042¼
|1030¾
|1034¾
|+¾
|Nov
|1035¼
|1045
|1031¾
|1036¼
|+½
|Jan
|1049
|1053¾
|1045
|1048
|+½
|Mar
|1054¾
|1054¾
|1049
|1052¼
|+½
|May
|1059¼
|+½
|Jul
|1071
|1071
|1064½
|1067½
|+½
|Aug
|1064
|+½
|Sep
|1052½
|+1¾
|Nov
|1060
|1060
|1053¾
|1053¾
|+1
|Jul
|1073¾
|+1
|Nov
|1055½
|+1
|Est. sales 388,065.
|Wed.’s sales 352,463
|Wed.’s open int 937,882
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|43.40
|45.10
|43.38
|44.33
|+.94
|Jan
|43.33
|44.93
|43.30
|44.25
|+.94
|Mar
|43.39
|44.94
|43.38
|44.29
|+.91
|May
|43.52
|45.00
|43.51
|44.40
|+.88
|Jul
|43.60
|45.01
|43.59
|44.44
|+.83
|Aug
|43.39
|44.75
|43.35
|44.22
|+.81
|Sep
|43.14
|44.43
|43.14
|43.93
|+.77
|Oct
|42.88
|44.00
|42.88
|43.58
|+.76
|Dec
|42.99
|43.96
|42.82
|43.51
|+.75
|Jan
|43.70
|43.70
|43.48
|43.48
|+.75
|Mar
|43.62
|43.62
|43.42
|43.42
|+.72
|May
|43.48
|+.71
|Jul
|43.56
|+.73
|Aug
|43.33
|+.63
|Sep
|43.28
|+.63
|Oct
|43.15
|+.63
|Dec
|43.02
|+.63
|Jul
|42.91
|+.63
|Oct
|42.90
|+.63
|Dec
|42.64
|+.63
|Est. sales 140,681.
|Wed.’s sales 135,578
|Wed.’s open int 526,757
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|314.50
|317.40
|310.10
|310.40
|—4.60
|Jan
|313.30
|316.20
|309.90
|310.20
|—3.50
|Mar
|313.30
|316.10
|310.70
|311.00
|—2.40
|May
|315.00
|318.00
|312.90
|313.50
|—1.80
|Jul
|318.10
|321.00
|316.10
|316.80
|—1.60
|Aug
|318.80
|321.40
|316.60
|317.50
|—1.20
|Sep
|319.00
|321.90
|316.60
|317.40
|—1.00
|Oct
|318.30
|320.40
|315.90
|316.90
|—.80
|Dec
|320.00
|322.60
|318.20
|319.60
|—.40
|Jan
|321.60
|322.00
|320.40
|320.40
|—.20
|Mar
|321.30
|321.30
|318.50
|320.30
|—.10
|May
|321.00
|—.30
|Jul
|322.90
|—.30
|Aug
|322.40
|—.40
|Sep
|320.20
|—.40
|Oct
|317.30
|—.40
|Dec
|319.00
|—.40
|Jul
|328.40
|—.40
|Oct
|328.40
|—.40
|Dec
|331.90
|—.40
|Est. sales 156,734.
|Wed.’s sales 148,623
|Wed.’s open int 575,472
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.