CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|574
|578¾
|565¾
|576
|+3¾
|Mar
|593¼
|598¼
|586½
|596¼
|+4
|May
|605¼
|608¾
|597¼
|606½
|+3½
|Jul
|612
|614½
|604
|612¾
|+3¼
|Sep
|620¼
|623¾
|614¼
|622½
|+3½
|Dec
|633½
|637
|628½
|636
|+3½
|Mar
|641
|645
|638¼
|645
|+3½
|May
|646
|+3¾
|Jul
|634½
|+3¾
|Sep
|641½
|+3¾
|Dec
|652¾
|+3¾
|Mar
|662½
|+3¾
|May
|640¾
|+3¾
|Jul
|603¼
|+3¾
|Est. sales 120,118.
|Mon.’s sales 115,432
|Mon.’s open int 406,389,
|up 669
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|409
|417
|408¼
|416½
|+7
|Mar
|422¼
|429¾
|421¾
|429¼
|+6
|May
|429¾
|437
|429
|436¾
|+6¼
|Jul
|434
|441
|433¼
|440¾
|+6
|Sep
|430
|435½
|429¼
|435
|+4½
|Dec
|436
|442¼
|436
|441¾
|+4½
|Mar
|447¼
|452½
|447
|452½
|+4½
|May
|453¼
|458½
|452¾
|458½
|+4½
|Jul
|461¼
|462
|461¼
|462
|+4¼
|Sep
|449¾
|+4¼
|Dec
|446
|450
|446
|449¾
|+3½
|Jul
|466½
|+3½
|Dec
|447¾
|447¾
|447¾
|447¾
|+3
|Est. sales 424,092.
|Mon.’s sales 394,310
|Mon.’s open int 1,618,490,
|up 21,080
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|377
|384¾
|374¼
|383
|+3½
|Mar
|373
|380¼
|371¾
|380¼
|+3½
|May
|376¼
|377½
|376¼
|377¼
|+¾
|Jul
|377½
|+¾
|Sep
|373¼
|+¾
|Dec
|375½
|+¾
|Mar
|374½
|+¾
|May
|380½
|+¾
|Jul
|369¼
|+¾
|Sep
|385
|+¾
|Est. sales 424.
|Mon.’s sales 424
|Mon.’s open int 4,092,
|up 1
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|980½
|997
|976¾
|991¾
|+10¾
|Jan
|989
|1003¾
|986¾
|1000½
|+10¾
|Mar
|1002
|1015¾
|999¼
|1012½
|+10½
|May
|1015½
|1030
|1013
|1026¾
|+10¾
|Jul
|1028
|1042¼
|1025
|1039
|+10¾
|Aug
|1029½
|1043
|1026½
|1040½
|+11
|Sep
|1022¼
|1036
|1019¼
|1034¼
|+12
|Nov
|1025
|1038
|1022
|1035¾
|+10¼
|Jan
|1035¾
|1048¾
|1034½
|1047¼
|+9¾
|Mar
|1040
|1053¼
|1040
|1051¾
|+10¼
|May
|1058½
|+10¼
|Jul
|1057
|1068¼
|1057
|1066¾
|+10
|Aug
|1062¾
|+10
|Sep
|1051¼
|+10½
|Nov
|1055¼
|1055¼
|1052
|1053½
|+10¼
|Jul
|1073½
|+10¼
|Nov
|1055¼
|+10¼
|Est. sales 414,522.
|Mon.’s sales 381,750
|Mon.’s open int 945,000
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|42.38
|43.91
|42.26
|43.69
|+1.30
|Jan
|42.31
|43.66
|42.12
|43.47
|+1.24
|Mar
|42.37
|43.66
|42.24
|43.52
|+1.17
|May
|42.57
|43.77
|42.43
|43.63
|+1.09
|Jul
|42.67
|43.80
|42.55
|43.70
|+1.03
|Aug
|42.54
|43.54
|42.33
|43.49
|+1.02
|Sep
|42.24
|43.25
|42.12
|43.22
|+1.02
|Oct
|41.76
|42.92
|41.76
|42.88
|+1.03
|Dec
|41.75
|42.89
|41.68
|42.83
|+1.07
|Jan
|42.00
|42.81
|42.00
|42.81
|+1.07
|Mar
|42.79
|+1.06
|May
|42.86
|+1.06
|Jul
|42.92
|+1.06
|Aug
|42.79
|+1.06
|Sep
|42.74
|+1.06
|Oct
|42.61
|+1.06
|Dec
|42.48
|+1.06
|Jul
|42.37
|+1.06
|Oct
|42.36
|+1.06
|Dec
|42.10
|+1.06
|Est. sales 133,399.
|Mon.’s sales 123,491
|Mon.’s open int 521,392,
|up 6,364
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|318.40
|320.20
|315.30
|317.70
|—.60
|Jan
|315.10
|317.20
|312.00
|314.80
|—.20
|Mar
|315.40
|316.80
|311.70
|314.40
|—.30
|May
|317.30
|318.40
|313.50
|316.30
|—.30
|Jul
|319.50
|321.30
|316.70
|319.30
|—.20
|Aug
|320.00
|321.50
|317.00
|319.60
|—.30
|Sep
|319.60
|321.10
|317.00
|319.20
|—.40
|Oct
|319.30
|320.20
|316.40
|318.40
|—.40
|Dec
|321.30
|322.50
|318.80
|320.80
|—.50
|Jan
|320.10
|321.90
|320.10
|321.40
|—.50
|Mar
|321.00
|—.70
|May
|321.60
|—.80
|Jul
|323.60
|—.70
|Aug
|323.20
|—.70
|Sep
|321.00
|—.70
|Oct
|318.10
|—.70
|Dec
|319.80
|—.70
|Jul
|329.20
|—.70
|Oct
|329.20
|—.70
|Dec
|332.70
|—.70
|Est. sales 111,085.
|Mon.’s sales 102,224
|Mon.’s open int 575,816,
|up 2,115
