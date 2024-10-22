CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 574 578¾ 565¾ 576 +3¾ Mar 593¼ 598¼ 586½ 596¼ +4 May 605¼ 608¾ 597¼ 606½ +3½ Jul 612 614½ 604 612¾ +3¼ Sep 620¼ 623¾ 614¼ 622½ +3½ Dec 633½ 637 628½ 636 +3½ Mar 641 645 638¼ 645 +3½ May 646 +3¾ Jul 634½ +3¾ Sep 641½ +3¾ Dec 652¾ +3¾ Mar 662½ +3¾ May 640¾ +3¾ Jul 603¼ +3¾ Est. sales 120,118. Mon.’s sales 115,432 Mon.’s open int 406,389, up 669 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 409 417 408¼ 416½ +7 Mar 422¼ 429¾ 421¾ 429¼ +6 May 429¾ 437 429 436¾ +6¼ Jul 434 441 433¼ 440¾ +6 Sep 430 435½ 429¼ 435 +4½ Dec 436 442¼ 436 441¾ +4½ Mar 447¼ 452½ 447 452½ +4½ May 453¼ 458½ 452¾ 458½ +4½ Jul 461¼ 462 461¼ 462 +4¼ Sep 449¾ +4¼ Dec 446 450 446 449¾ +3½ Jul 466½ +3½ Dec 447¾ 447¾ 447¾ 447¾ +3 Est. sales 424,092. Mon.’s sales 394,310 Mon.’s open int 1,618,490, up 21,080 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 377 384¾ 374¼ 383 +3½ Mar 373 380¼ 371¾ 380¼ +3½ May 376¼ 377½ 376¼ 377¼ +¾ Jul 377½ +¾ Sep 373¼ +¾ Dec 375½ +¾ Mar 374½ +¾ May 380½ +¾ Jul 369¼ +¾ Sep 385 +¾ Est. sales 424. Mon.’s sales 424 Mon.’s open int 4,092, up 1 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 980½ 997 976¾ 991¾ +10¾ Jan 989 1003¾ 986¾ 1000½ +10¾ Mar 1002 1015¾ 999¼ 1012½ +10½ May 1015½ 1030 1013 1026¾ +10¾ Jul 1028 1042¼ 1025 1039 +10¾ Aug 1029½ 1043 1026½ 1040½ +11 Sep 1022¼ 1036 1019¼ 1034¼ +12 Nov 1025 1038 1022 1035¾ +10¼ Jan 1035¾ 1048¾ 1034½ 1047¼ +9¾ Mar 1040 1053¼ 1040 1051¾ +10¼ May 1058½ +10¼ Jul 1057 1068¼ 1057 1066¾ +10 Aug 1062¾ +10 Sep 1051¼ +10½ Nov 1055¼ 1055¼ 1052 1053½ +10¼ Jul 1073½ +10¼ Nov 1055¼ +10¼ Est. sales 414,522. Mon.’s sales 381,750 Mon.’s open int 945,000 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 42.38 43.91 42.26 43.69 +1.30 Jan 42.31 43.66 42.12 43.47 +1.24 Mar 42.37 43.66 42.24 43.52 +1.17 May 42.57 43.77 42.43 43.63 +1.09 Jul 42.67 43.80 42.55 43.70 +1.03 Aug 42.54 43.54 42.33 43.49 +1.02 Sep 42.24 43.25 42.12 43.22 +1.02 Oct 41.76 42.92 41.76 42.88 +1.03 Dec 41.75 42.89 41.68 42.83 +1.07 Jan 42.00 42.81 42.00 42.81 +1.07 Mar 42.79 +1.06 May 42.86 +1.06 Jul 42.92 +1.06 Aug 42.79 +1.06 Sep 42.74 +1.06 Oct 42.61 +1.06 Dec 42.48 +1.06 Jul 42.37 +1.06 Oct 42.36 +1.06 Dec 42.10 +1.06 Est. sales 133,399. Mon.’s sales 123,491 Mon.’s open int 521,392, up 6,364 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 318.40 320.20 315.30 317.70 —.60 Jan 315.10 317.20 312.00 314.80 —.20 Mar 315.40 316.80 311.70 314.40 —.30 May 317.30 318.40 313.50 316.30 —.30 Jul 319.50 321.30 316.70 319.30 —.20 Aug 320.00 321.50 317.00 319.60 —.30 Sep 319.60 321.10 317.00 319.20 —.40 Oct 319.30 320.20 316.40 318.40 —.40 Dec 321.30 322.50 318.80 320.80 —.50 Jan 320.10 321.90 320.10 321.40 —.50 Mar 321.00 —.70 May 321.60 —.80 Jul 323.60 —.70 Aug 323.20 —.70 Sep 321.00 —.70 Oct 318.10 —.70 Dec 319.80 —.70 Jul 329.20 —.70 Oct 329.20 —.70 Dec 332.70 —.70 Est. sales 111,085. Mon.’s sales 102,224 Mon.’s open int 575,816, up 2,115

